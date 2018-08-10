Isolated storms return Friday after dry, partly cloudy start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Offshore wind will continue through the weekend which will collide with the Atlantic sea breeze offering scattered showers, storms, some locally heavy.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and hot with coastal showers and isolated storms, 30 percent, mainly after 2 pm. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland will feel like 100-107. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph. Isolated locally heavy downpours possible.

Saturday: Humid with patchy fog with skies becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated afternoon storms, 40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers, isolated afternoon storms increasing through the afternoon, 60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 88 - 20%

4 pm 93 - 30%

6 pm 88 - 30%

8 pm 84 - 20%

10 pm 82

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm​​​

