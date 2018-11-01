Perfect Trick or Treating weather for Jacksonville, rain looms in the forecast Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Halloween: Clear, mild evening. 6p-7p - 79-75 8p-9p - 74-69

Today was beautiful and sunny and we hit the low 80s for afternoon highs. Tonight turns cool during Trick or Treating and we'll get down into the low 60s overnight under clear skies.

Thursday starts out cool and sunny. We will warm up from the low 60s into the mid 80s thanks to southerly winds. Expect 10-15 mph winds out of the South bringing warmth and a few clouds our way, making for partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy and damp at times. A slow moving cold front will push through our area and widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will be ahead of the front. The chances for rain start to go down at 8p.m. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect 60% chances for rain.

Saturday may start off with a leftover shower and a few clouds early, but the skies clear quickly as the cold front pushes through and cools us down. Under mostly sunny skies we will top out at 70°.

Sunday starts off in the mid to low 50s and warms up into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Reminder: We're getting an extra hour! Set your clocks back one hour Sunday, Nov 4. It's also a great day to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 77

8 pm 72

10 pm 69

Sunset: 6:39 pm

