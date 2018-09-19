Steamy evening with a few storms late

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was HOT again, with heat index temperatures topping out in the triple digits. We are increasingly prone to see a shower pushing through around sunset and our chances for late night and overnight rain remains elevated, even as we cool down. Our southernmost counties are most likely to see a passing shower.
Tonight will be warm and muggy as our temperatures sink down into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday s expected to be hot again, with scattered storms erupting between 2-7p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and soaring temperatures into the mid 90s. Your chances to see a storm are 40%.
Thursday brings a more pleasant change in our weather pattern. We will be not quite as hot, with temperatures topping out around 90° and smaller chances for showers, in the 20-30% range.
We will only hit the upper 80s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sunday will be the next chance to see scattered showers.
Beach and Boating: Moderate risk of Rip Currents continues. Scattered showers, storms possible.
Hourly Forecast:
3 pm 93 - 30%
6 pm 89 - 30%
8 pm 83 - 30%
10 pm 81 - 30%
Sunrise: 7:12 am
Sunset: 7:28 pm
