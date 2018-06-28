Georgia storms are racing towards Jacksonville

Later in the evening storms are common in NEFL and SEGA from late June through early August. These storms don't happen every night, but are more common after a day of very high temperatures (stangely not extremely high temperatures) and days which also have high water content. The next four nights (including this evening) will see these conditions.

Big Georgia storms, severe storms with high winds and large hail occurred in Glynn County Georgia (Brunswick to Waverly) and these storms are now weakening as they slide southward towards Jacksonville.

Nasty Georgia storms are fading as the reach Florida...

Feel-like temperatures reached a high of 106° at Arlington Craig around 4 p.m. these temperatures will cool a little with the rains and sea-breeze. Most will still feel-like the 80s as the sun sets.

Full Strawberry Moon tonight

As the sun sets, the moon rises! And this means we will see a full moon tonight. The moon rise is at 8:10 pm and will be easily seen along the coast (where they will not see storms this evening)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will start the day with lows in the 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s which will feel like 100-105. Rain chances 40-50 percent, mainly late afternoon through early evening.

10-Day Forecast

Hourly forecast:

8 p.m. 83 - 30%

10 p.m. 81 - 30%

12 a.m. 78 - 40%

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm