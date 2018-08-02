Heavy rain and strong storms expected into the early evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heavy rainfall and some strong storms are moving slowly along I-95, producing wind gusts around 30mph and blinding dowpours. Temporary flooding is possible, especially along I-95. A The peak coverage for showers and storms is from 6-9p.m. most likely coming in two waves during that time.

Tonight the rain starts to fade after 9p.m. Expect partial clearing and overnight temperatures to sink down into the mid 70s.

Thursday will start out partly sunny and warm into the upper 80s for an afternoon high. Expect 70% chances for widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chances for rain on Thursday peak between 2-5p.m. We will have abundant atmospheric moisture over us, making for the chance for heavy rain.

Friday we will still be plagued with afternoon showers and thunderstorms, expect 50% chances to see rain. Afternoon highs will top out around 90°.

Saturday and Sunday will be significantly drier. Easterly winds will keep us partly cloudy and dry. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s. The only chances for rain we will see over the weekend will be over inland areas.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 90 - 70%

6 pm 86 - 60%

8 pm 81 - 40%

10 pm 79 - 30%

11 pm 78 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 8:20 pm

