Hurricane special starts at 8 pm, looking back at IRMA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville has had to deal with the impacts of three devastating hurricanes in 3 years. Major hurricane Joaquin (2015) took the 33 lives of those on board the Jacksonville based El Faro. Matthew (2016) rolled up our beaches flooding many beach/intracoastal communities. Last year it was IRMA (2017) which created the greatest inland flooding of our creeks and rivers in modern history.

In minutes, on channel 4, we look back just one year to the impact IRMA had on us all... Our special is called HIGH RISE.

Starts at 8 pm.

Heavy downpours are pushing slowly West across our area. To the East of I-95 should be dry for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours as the chances for rain continue to push towards I-75 for the evening hours. We may see a few strong storms closer to I-75.

We have a slight chance for rain late tonight, but muggy conditions are a guarantee. Expect overnight lows in the mid to low 70s.

Thursday our I-95 counties will be drier, but our inland counties still have a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Overall we expect 40% chances for storms, peaking between 3-7pm for our inland counties. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday the Easterly winds continue, expect a few isolated coastal showers in the morning and more scattered afternoon and inland showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s and your chances to see a shower are 40%.

The weekend has isolated chances for afternoon, inland showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday, with a few more showers and storms on Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be around 90°.

​

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 89 - 40%

6 pm 85 - 20%

8 pm 81 - 10%

10 pm 79 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 7:52 pm​

