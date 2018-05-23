Afternoon storms fade, tomorrow could be best day of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Afternoon showers & storms will fade by sunset for the most part, leaving us with a mostly cloudy, mild evening. Expect overnight temperatures in the upper 60s.

Wednesday may be the best day this week. we will still see showers- but they will be in the afternoon, mainly over inland areas. The chances for rain are the lowest at the beach (20%!) The chances for rain in town are 40%, primarily between 2-7p.m.

Thursday starts out partly cloudy, but expect building clouds and then a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s with winds out of the South becoming Easterly around 10 mph.

Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies and 50% chances for passing showers and thunderstorms. We will warm up into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

The weekend could be wet- a low pressure system is expected to develop in the Gulf- it may or may not be tropical, see below, but either way it will pull a plume of moisture over the state that could lead to widespread, heavy rainfall.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies and 70% chances for showers, Sunday will be cloudy with 70% chances for showers. Memorial Day looks mostly cloudy with 50% chances for showers.

Watching the tropics: No changes to the morning forecast. A developing low pressure area may become tropical or subtropical late this week. Chance of formation Zero percent in the next 48 hours, 40 percent over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center, much like the Euro model takes aim at the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Hourly forecast:

6 pm 80 - 40%

8 pm 79 - 20%

10 pm 75 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunrise: 8:17 pm

