Light rain, gusty winds, and chilly temperatures tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Light rain is spreading northward across our area, especially to the east of Highway 301. This should continue into the late evening, and we may see rainfall up to half an inch across most areas. Gusty northeasterly winds will remain elevated through about 10pm, between 10-15 mph. Expect chilly evening temperatures in 50s.

Tonight temperatures will not drop too much from the chilly 50s we are already seeing. Winds will fall down into the 5-10 mph range as we approach midnight. The showers should move out of our area after midnight, with the latest rain lingering in the Golden Isles.

Wednesday starts off cloudy with the possibility of an isolated shower. Expect partial clearing during the late morning hours and temperatures rebounding into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be lighter, out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. We will see scattered showers pushing through our area during the early evening hours, accounting for 40% chances for rain, after 5p.m.

Wednesday night may be damp through midnight, then drying out. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping down into the low 60s.

Thursday the sun and warmth returns. We will see partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures soaring into the lovely upper 70s and low 80s. We only have an isolated (20%) chance for a shower.

Friday looks beautiful and warm, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

The weekend will be warm and dry, topping out in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. An isolated chance for showers.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 63 - 60%

10 pm 63 - 40%

11 pm 62 - 30%

Sunset: 6:18 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.