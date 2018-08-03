Flood warnings have ended after massive evening rains in South Metro Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Flooding had occurred in Riverside near Osceola and Riverside Avenue and in San Marco near San Marco Blvd. Basically, both sides of the St. Johns River just south of the Fuller-Warren River.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has expired a Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in Central Duval County that was in effect until 7:15p.m. At 6:11p.m, Flooding was occurring in the San Marco area of Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reports roads in San Marco are being shut down due to flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches have been reported.

The worst of the rains were in South Metro across the St. Johns River to the Riverside area.

Another flood advisory was posted by The National Weather Service.This was for Southwestern St. Johns County, Northeastern Putnam County, and Northeastern Clay County until 7:15p.m. At 6:21p.m, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. These storms have since moved off the coast producing just moderate amounts of rainfall.

Some locations that experienced brief flooding downpours included Palatka, Green Cove Springs, Hastings, East Palatka, Fruit Cove, Picolata, Switzerland, Bostwick, Federal Point and Orange Mills.

Rainfall amounts up to 2" caused minor flooding and large ponding of water.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved in from the South. The sea breeze pushed inland, which will made for an inland concentration of the storms and rains during the afternoon and now evening hours.

These evening rains will be light to moderate and fade slowly towards 10 p.m.

Friday starts out partly sunny in the mid to low 70s. We will warm up into the upper 80s before 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially between 2-7p.m. We may see heavy rainfall, especially just to the West of I-95.

Saturday we start to dry out with an easterly breeze. Under partly cloudy skies our afternoon temperatures will soar into the low 90s. We only have a 30% chances for an isolated, inland afternoon storm.

Sunday the dry weather continues. Expect partly cloudy skies and a scorching hot afternoon in the low 90s. There is only a 20% chance for an isolated, inland afternoon storm.

Monday & Tuesday look hot and dry also, but by Wednesday we will see a scattered chance for afternoon storms.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 80 - 40%

10 pm 78 - 20%

11 pm 77 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 8:19 pm​​​​​​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.