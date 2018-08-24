Dry, warm evening erodes into a wetter weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was sunny, gorgeous, and HOT. We topped out in the low 90s with heat index temperatures in the upper 90s. The chances for rain moving through the evening are limited, making for a warm, but great forecast for the Bold City Showdown tonight.

This evening we will cool down very slowly as the skies start to clear. Overnight lows will make it down into the low 70s.

Friday our chances for rain build back up again, but earlier (mid day to early afternoon) for our I-95 counties and later (mid afternoon into the evening hours) for our inland counties. Expect 60% chances to see a shower. The sea breeze could make for a pleasant late afternoon into the evening hours for our coastal areas. The early arrival of the showers will curtail our potential to heat up much past 88°.

Saturday our potential for rain peaks from 2-7p.m. with a 70% chance to see passing showers or thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will once again be limited to the upper 80s.

Sunday's forecast looks occasionally wet as well, with 50% chances for showers and an afternoon hig around 90°.

Next week looks a tad drier, with limited chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 90 - 20%

6 pm 87 - 20%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 7:59 pm

