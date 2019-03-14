Breezy, warm, and sunny today, weekend rain chances ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Gusty easterly winds kept the coastline a tad cooler and brought a few clouds and some moisture onshore.

Tonight will turn cool after sunset, with overnight lows around 59°. Expect the skies to clear out overnight and the winds will be out of the southeast around 6 mph.

Thursday starts out in the pleasant upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Winds will be lighter, out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Friday starts out in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Expect an increase in clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. We should hit the low 80s for a daytime high temperature. Expect light winds out of the south between 5-10 mph.

There's good and bad news for the weekend forecast! The bad news, we will see some showers. The good news, most of the rain will be Saturday morning, and then we are drying out Saturday afternoon. Much of your weekend activities will be salvageable with this timing!

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving through ahead of a cold front. We will see 40% chances for showers primarily before 10a.m. We will also see cooler temperatures, only topping out in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend, as the cold front pushes through Saturday night. The forecast models are split on whether the showers lift back up through our area Sunday into Monday, so until it becomes more clear what to expect, we are including isolated chances for showers Sunday as well. Temperatures will be cool, starting out in the low 50s and only warming into the upper 60s.

Monday looks wetter, with 40% chances for showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cool, only topping out in the mid to upper 60s for the day.

Tuesday our cool and cloudy theme continues, waking up in the low 50s and warming only into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.