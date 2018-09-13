Jacksonville's weather dries out tomorrow, the weekend may get rain from Florence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Building surf and a high risk of rip currents continues along our coastline thanks to Hurricane Florence churning towards the Carolina Coast. The latest tracks to forecast Florence drifting southwest as it weakens into a Tropical Depression on Sunday, potentially bringing rain to Southeastern Georgia. Rainfall estimates for Brunswick range between 2-5" and they taper down to 1-2" by the State line.

Scattered, inland showers fired up this afternoon. They will drift southwest slowly before fading after sunset. Overnight we will see clearing skies and northeast winds between 5-10mph. Overnight lows will get down into the mid 70s.

Thursday will be drier with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the North around 10mph. Expect quite a hot afternoon, warming up into the mid 90s. You have a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Friday expect similar dry, hot weather. Friday will be a tad sunnier, topping out in the mid 90s with a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Saturday will be dry and hot, with only isolated chances for showers. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with chances for rain mainly in southeastern Georgia from what will be left over from Florence fading.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 88 - 20%

8 pm 82 - 10%

10 pm 80 -10%

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:35 pm​​​​​

