Record breaking warmth this afternoon, fog forms late tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We broke our high temperature record for the day, hitting 86° at the airport in Jacksonville which broke the record from 1997. In Gainesville we hit 89°, not only breaking the high temperature record for the day, but also tying the high temperature record for the warmest temperature seen in February, which was previously broken earlier this month on the 18th.

Tonight will be gorgeous and mild, with temperatures sinking down through the 70s for the early part of the evening under mostly clear skies. As we head past midnight our temperatures will sink down into the mid 60s, which is also where our dewpoint will be, resulting in good chances for patchy dense fog to form, particularly over our inland counties, where fog from the Gulf will move inland along I-75. Sea fog will also most likely for over the Atlantic, with the highest concentration of reduced visibilities near the Golden Isles.

Friday starts out with patchy, dense fog which clears quickly with our warming temperatures. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s, potentially challenging high temperature records once again. We expect a few isolated showers to fire up during the afternoon hours, the best chances for rain are between 2-6p.m. in Clay, Duval, St Johns, Baker, and Nassau counties.

Saturday starts out in the low to mid 60s and warms up into the low 80s. There is a 40% chance for scattered afternoon showers. Saturday is still the better day of the weekend despite those showers, we expect Sunday's showers to be more widespread.

Sunday starts off in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s before 70% chances for showers start to spread across our area. The northwestern half of our area will see the rain Sunday morning, the southern and eastern half of our area will see the rain Sunday afternoon. This rain precedes a cold front which will cool us down Monday morning, into the low 50s.

