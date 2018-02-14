Cloudy, chilly evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today's weather stunk! We were cloudy and chilly, with daytime temperatures dropping down into the upper 50s. It was breezy, with passing light showers and mist. The coastal fog was persistent throughout most of the day as well.

Tonight doesn't improve too much, but we do dry out a bit. Expect cloudy skies, temperatures dipping down into the low 50s, with NE winds between 10-15mph. The wind will stave off much of the potential for fog, but we will still see coastal fog overnight. The chances for showers dip to to 20% overnight, and then dry out further Wednesday.

Wednesday, expect a cloudy but dry day. For Valentine's Day we will be not-as-chilly, getting into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the NE/E 7-12mph. You only have an isolated chance for a shower.

Wednesday evening we will see partial clearing, leading to a much better forecast for Thursday.

Thursday starts out in the chilly low 50s with a few clouds leftover. Expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours, warming us up into the upper 70s and low 80s for a gorgeous and warm afternoon.

Friday is lovely as well, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs around 79°. Sunday, the clouds roll in, temperatures only get up to around 70° and an isolated chance for showers builds into the forecast and sticks around through Monday.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 57 - 30%

8 pm 56 - 20%

10 pm 56 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 6:13 pm

