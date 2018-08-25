Coastal showers pushing inland for the afternoon, evening hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overnight an isolated spotty shower is possible along coastal areas that would track westward and make little progress pas the St. Johns river.

Skies will clear partially with overnight lows in the mid to low 70s.

Saturday we have chances for passing showers. Expect showers in our I-95 counties during the mid day to early afternoon hours. Our chances for rain track inland during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Our earlier than normal rain will curtail our afternoon heating into the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

For the Jaguars game - expect some showers during tailgating, but the rain should move inland and the game will dry out.

Sunday, expect more of the same with mid day to early afternoon chances for coastal showers and afternoon to evening chances for inland rain.Afternoon highs will be around 88°.

Monday kicks off a slightly drier weather pattern, with 30-40% chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms through the work week.

Hourly Forecast:



11 pm 79 - 20%

7 am 75 - 20%



9 am 81 - 20%

11 am 85 - 30%

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 7:58 pm

