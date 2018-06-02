Jacksonville's weather this weekend will be truly summer-like including isolated severe storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Did you notice the weather change? It was subtle but important. Friday's storms had lightning, hail, gusty winds and jumped around as they developed. All typical to early June storms. In other words, we are losing the deep tropical wet pattern and heading towards a more classic summertime pattern.

That includes this weekend.

Summer time heat will probably give us the hottest day of the year (so far) on Sunday and possibly Monday as well. Even Saturday will be a steamer as sunny skies each morning will "pop" afternoon temperatures rapidly into the 90s. Saturday's expected high will be 95° and Sunday 96°.

Feel-like (heat index) temperatures will also be the highest so far this summer season, nearing the low 100s (100-102°F) both days.

Storm chances drop but the possibility of severe storms both Saturday and Sunday (late) are significant.

Beaches will be packed, especially since most schools are now out for summer vacation. Don't forget forget the sunscreen and I always use a beach umbrella, I recommend that you do too! They cost as little as $25 and can save you from the heat too!

Back to the possibility of storms this weekend, each day will be unique with both days possibly having severe thunderstorms. Best chances of storms on Saturday will be with the heat of the day, around 4pm and there will be a good push to the coast for these storms to impact area beaches, so stay alert.

Sunday's storms will be more scattered, many won't see storms but those storms that do "pop" will likely be much later in the evening, possibly Sunday night.

Next week, we swing into summer and that includes drier air.

Blue skies and super sunny conditions Monday through Wednesday. Moisture returns in the form of afternoon and evening thunderstorms return late next week.

Quick Forecast Saturday:

7 a.m. - 72° Sunny, muggy 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Sunny, muggy 10% chance of showers

1 p.m. - 92° Sunny, muggy 25% chance of showers

4 p.m. - 95° Sunny, muggy 45% chance of showers

Sunrise is at 6:24 a.m.

Sunset is at 8:26 p.m.

