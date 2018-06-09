Afternoon storms linger this evening, weekend forecast will be wet at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Columbia County, Northeastern Suwannee County, Southeastern Hamilton County until 4:30p.m.

At 3:41p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake City, moving north at 15 mph.

Possible hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Wellborn, Five Points, Watertown, Winfield and Suwannee Valley.

This afternoon storms fired up early today to the South of us, and marched slowly North into our area. We also so coastal showers pushing South in the Golden Isles. We could see some heavy rainfall totals as a result of slow moving thunderstorms, that could be strong to severe.

The afternoon storms will linger over our inland counties and slowly fade out into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warm, topping out in the upper 80s. Expect 70% chances to see rain, especially after 2p.m. and into the evening hours. We have a small chance for hail and severe thunderstorms. Otherwise we will see some heavy rainfall totals from the slow forward motion of the storms.

Sunday is the drier day of the weekend, but there will still be afternoon storms, just fewer of them and not as widespread. We start out partly cloudy and warm into the low 90s. Expect 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2-6p.m.

Monday starts out partly cloudy and warms up quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The rest of the week looks pretty similar, with a slightly drier afternoon on Wednesday and a slightly wetter afternoon on Friday.

Tropics: The model, GFS, that showed the development of Alberto is indicating "Beryl" forming in the Gulf of Mexico late next week.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 86 - 40%

8 pm 81 - 40%

10 pm 77 - 30%

Sunrise 6:24 am

Sunset 8:26 pm

