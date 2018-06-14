Evening storms rolled in late but will be outta here sooner than later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval, Clay Counties likely to see the worst of the evening storms. St. John and Flagler will see the least with Nassau, Camden and Glynn counties will dry out.

Overnight temperatures will sink down into the low to mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies clearing slightly overnight.

Thursday starts out with sunshine and warms up quickly. We will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s and we will see a 50% chance for afternoon shower and thunderstorms, most likely along and to the North of I-10.

Friday starts out with sunshine and turns warm and cloudy. Expect 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms primarily during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Saturday looks like it will be the wettest day this week. A front will push through the Southeast, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front.

Sunday's forecast will eventually be great. The forecast is heavily dependent on the timing of the front - which could change over the next day or so a bit - we will keep you updated. Right now it looks like we will wake up to a few showers and clouds left over, but the dry out and clear out during the mid day.

MUCH drier, really nice weather starts on Monday, with at or less than 30% chances for showers for the next three days. Plenty of sunshine and low 90s are expected.



Tropics: We are watching an area of disturbed weather that has a 20 percent chance of formation in the Bay of Campeche or the Gulf of Mexico. Looks like a rain maker for the northern and western Gulf.

