Showers fire up earlier this afternoon and fade earlier this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw an increase in cloud cover today - after a sunny start we moved towards partly cloudy around the lunch hour and mostly cloudy for the afternoon hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms tracked Eastward across our area, increasing in coverage by the mid afternoon hours. The earlier start up time will lead to an earlier departure time, most of the rain should wrap up around sunset, with quite a bit fading before then as well.

Tonight we will clear out, starting around 10pm. Expect overnight temperatures dropping down into the low 70s.

Tuesday begins with plenty of sunshine under partly cloudy skies. Expect a quick warm up, topping out around 90°. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms firing up after 2p.m. You have a 50% chance to see rain on Tuesday afternoon. The best chances for showers will be along and to the North of I-10, with slightly drier air limiting the potential for rain in our Southernmost counties.

Wednesday starts out partly cloudy as well and warms up into the low 90s with building afternoon clouds. Expect 30% chances for afternoon storms after 3p.m. Any showers that do fire up will fade around sunset.

Thursday and Friday start with plenty of sunshine, warming us well into the low 90s. Our daytime heating will kick off isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with 30% chances to see rain.

Saturday the chances for rain increase to 60% as a front pushes through. over the weekend. Behind the front the skies will clear out and dry out for the remainder of the weekend and beginning of the work week.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 90 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm​

