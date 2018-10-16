Heat and humidity are back in the forecast for a few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The heat and humidity are back in our forecast - expect temperatures to sink slowly into the low 70s overnight.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot, topping out in the near record breaking low 90s. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower and winds will be out of the South between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies. winds will shift and fade during the afternoon hours. There is a 30% chance for an isolated shower and afternoon highs will challenge high temperature records in the low 90s.

Thursday will be windy and overcast with northeasterly winds between 15-20mph. Coastal clouds and a few scattered showers will push onshore with the onshore winds. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s thanks to the clouds, breeze, and occasional showers.

Friday the winds begin to fade a bit. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s.

Saturday is the peak of this week's chances for showers at 50% chances for rain. It proceeds a cold front which will bring us more Fall like weather starting on Sunday morning in the cool mid 60s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85

8 pm 80

10 pm 78

Sunset: 6:55 pm​​

