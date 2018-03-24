Jacksonville's weekend weather will be super pleasant but ends with a bang

Beaches will be beautiful today (Saturday) but watch out for the super sunny skies and a cool sea breeze after 3pm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Super beautiful beach weekend until about 1 pm Sunday and then... The 5th storm system to impact the Mid-Atlantic to New England states this month will race southeast towards the North Carolina coastline and with it, dump heavy snows in the mountains (more than a foot of snow) and lighter snows all the way south to Raleigh, North Carolina. Say what?!?

Yes, that's very rare for the last week of March.

For Jacksonville, Saturday starts off chilly but warms up nicely under sunny skies. Expect light winds turning southwest building to 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and for much of the day the southwesterly winds will make it to the beach, that means mild temperatures there too!

But, the chilly sea breeze will start up Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. Most folks will need a jacket, sweatshirt, etc,. to stay comfortable.

Beaches will be beautiful today (Saturday) but watch out for the super sunny skies and a cool sea breeze after 3pm.

Surf's up! After Monday.

Sunday will be not-as-chilly to start, in the mid to upper 50s. Expect building clouds during the afternoon hours ahead of building chances for showers. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Everything will be very pleasant until about 3pm and that's when the cold air from the Carolina's races south to Georgia and then Jacksonville Beaches. Temperatures will plunge as the front passes through. Chances for rain, especially later in the day into the evening hours, are at 50%.

Stay tune for timing updates on that cold air and chances of rain!

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

7 a.m. - 45° Clear Skies

9 a.m. - 55° Clear Skies

11 a.m. - 65° Clear Skies

1 p.m. - 75° Clear Skies

Sunrise 7:26 a.m.

Sunset 7:40 p.m

