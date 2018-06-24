Heat advisories continue in NE FL, SE GA though this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The drier conditions will not last all weekend as a result of the return of very moist air today. Afternoon highs will once again be in the mid 90s, but heat indices will be capable of touching 113°. Storm chances are near 30% today, so expect a few passing storms here and there.

Those storms will be scattered and will likely develop during the last afternoon and early evening hours between I-95 and I-75. Some of these storms will likely develop linger past sun set. Per usual we could experience heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds with some passing storm cells.

A more typical summer-like storm pattern returns with widespread afternoon storms and heavy downpours as the workweek begins.

