Storms pushing offshore, partial clearing expected tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw a few rounds of showers and storms, which are now pushing offshore. There is another line of showers along I-75 firing up near Lake City, but those will most likely fade before reaching the coastal counties.

We will see most of the rain fading or pushing offshore around 7pm, with an isolated sunset round of showers possible. Overnight the skies will clear out a bit and temperatures will sink down into the mid to low 70s.

Wednesday starts out partly cloudy and warms up quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms between 2-7p.m. Winds will be out of the South between 5-10mph. We expect to pick up between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday look ever-so-slightly drier with 30-40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The mornings will be partly cloudy and we will top out around 92° for an afternoon high.

Sunday the moisture rebounds across our area and it will be the wetter day of the weekend. Expect to top out in the low 90s and 50% chances for afternoon storms.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 87 - 40%

8 pm 84 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 20%

11 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:40 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.