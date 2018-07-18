Worst of the storms pushing offshore, rain ends earlier than usual this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A round of scattered storms pushed offshore with gusty winds, downpours, and lightning. Several wind gusts were measured from the airport in Jacksonville, out to Fernandina Beach and Mayport a little above 40 mph. The earlier start up time of our afternoon storms does mean it will stop raining a tad earlier today. Skies will begin to clear as we approach sunset.

Tonight will be pleasant, with the rain wrapping up earlier than usual. Clouds will stick around for the evening hours. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the mid 70s.

Wednesday starts out partly sunny and warms quickly into the low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms erupt across the area after 2p.m. Expect 70% chances for rain and rainfall totals generally between a quarter of an inch an half of an inch.

Thursday's forecast looks similar with a partly sunny start. Temperatures will warm up to around 90° before widespread showers and thunderstorms erupt during the afternoon hours.

Friday wraps up the work week, but not the wet week - with 70% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, hitting around 90°.

Saturday we will hit 90° under partly sunny skies before 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms fire up.

Sunday marks a slightly drier weather pattern we are tracking that may deliver us a dry Monday. The potential for showers and thunderstorms is limited to 40% on Sunday, and dwindles down to a mere 20% on Monday. That won't last - Tuesday's chances for rain are back up to 50%.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 87 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm​​

