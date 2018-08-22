Scattered storms fire up early, push East through our area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers and thunderstorms fired up early this afternoon and pushed East through our area. Blinding downpours, lightning, and gusty winds made for a messy afternoon for some. The earlier arrival time of today's storms does mean that we should start to dry out a little earlier than sunset. We should be getting better by the time the evening commute rolls around.

Tonight will be muggy, with partial clearing overnight. Temperatures will sink down to around 75°.

Wednesday starts out with partly cloudy skies and warms up quickly. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s. Expect 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms between 2-7p.m.

Thursday will be drier, but not dry. Expect partly cloudy skies and HOT temperatures soaring into the mid to low 90s. We will have some isolated afternoon storms, with 30% chances for you to see them.

Friday kicks off a wetter weather pattern that persists through the weekend. Expect to to out in the upper 80s and low 90s, with 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 92 - 50%

6 pm 87 - 30%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 8:01 pm​​​​​​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.