JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

From June 17-30, cast your vote for the top pick in the categories listed below. New categories will be coming in July!

When the votes are tallied, the winners will hold the title of JaxBest for an entire year. The winners will be announced the week of July 8.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.