Keep the umbrella close storms are here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Storms are firing up along Highway 301 and headed to Jacksonville, Orange Park and the beaches by 3 pm.

Expect another good soaking like Monday by with a timing twist.

Since rain kicks in earlier, it wraps up sooner after dumping a solid half inch of rain over much of Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties.

So far not seeing any strong storms but that could change as rain moves closer to the I-95 corridor.

Locally heavy downpours with damaging wind gusts around 60 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with severe storms.

Most rain will be long gone by 7 pm.

A front drops temperatures about 7 degrees tonight compared to last night with lows near 62.

Wednesday: A mild morning with patchy fog as skies clear.

Wednesday has slightly less humidity with a lower chance of rain.

Any showers would develop along the coast in the afternoon with a change in winds to the northeast.

Highs top out in the upper 70s. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, lower 70s along the beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Mainly dry and warm the rest of the week.

Pollen: Oak, Juniper and Bayberry - 8.4

Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 83 - 60%

5 pm 81 - 50%

8 pm 76 - 10%

10 pm 72 - 10%

11 pm 71 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 7:50 pm

