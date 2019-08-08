Storms fade late this afternoon, evening will be clearing and muggy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today's storms will be offshore or fading after 6p.m. Expect gradually clearing skies and muggy conditions overnight. Low temperatures will sink down into the mid 70s.

Thursday will be hotter and a tad drier. Expect partly cloudy skies and a significant warm up into the mid 90s, with feels like temperatures hitting 105°. We will see a few isolated storms pop up in the afternoon, accounting for 30% chances for rain. Expect southwesterly winds between 5-10 mph.

Friday will be even a little hotter, topping out at 96° with feels like temperatures around 107° at their peak. Expect predominantly partly cloudy skies and 40% chances to see scattered afternoon storms.

Saturday is the slightly drier day of the weekend, with 50% chances for afternoon storms. Expect to wake up around 77° and warm up into the steamy mid 90s.

Sunday looks wetter in the afternoon and evening hours especially, with 70% chances to see widespread showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will feel slightly better, topping out at 93°.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 91 - 40%

8 pm 84 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 10%

Sunset: 8:15 pm

