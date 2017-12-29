Mostly cloudy skies, northerly breezes keep afternoon highs in low-50s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw passing light showers and chilly temperatures today, only topping out in the low to mid 50s. The Northeasterly winds were strongest along the coastline, around 20mph.

Tonight the temperatures will fall into the low 40s with passing showers keeping conditions damp. Expect 70% chances for passing showers into the early morning hours. Just North of our area, closer to Macon, GA there are chances for a wintry mix of precipitation early Friday morning, but that will not be the case locally. Winds will be out of the North overnight between 10-15mph.

Friday morning we begin to dry out with only a few isolated passing showers. The skies will remain overcast for most of Friday and the temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s. The skies gradually clear and the skies turn mostly clear by the evening hours. Winds will be out of the North between 5-10mph.

Saturday starts out chilly, in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect Saturday to be the best day of the week, weather wise. Expect sunny skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday starts off in the low 40s, expect mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures, only topping out in the upper 50s.

For New Years Eve, expect chilly temperatures and partly cloudy skies. You'll need a jacket to ring in the new Year and enjoy the fireworks, but it look less likely you will need an umbrella, with only a 20% chance for showers overnight.

New Years Day will be cloudy and chilly. We wake up in the upper 30s and low 40s and only warm up to 50°. Expect a few showers to push through, you have a 30% chance for rain.

Tuesday kicks off a stretch of colder weather, starting in the mid 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a possible freeze in the low 30s on Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

