Man killed in crash on Roosevelt Blvd., FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 295 and U.S. 17 on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Joshua Ian Holloway, 37, was driving southbound on the entrance ramp from Roosevelt Blvd. to I-295. For an unknown reason, Holloway lost control of his Infiniti and crossed the median into the path of William David Hancock's,39, Volvo tractor-trailer FHP said.

The impact from the initial crash pushed Hancock's vehicle into the path of Kristen Tyler's Jeep. Holloway was killed in the crash. Hancock and Tyler were uninjured in the crashes. Charges are pending in the crash, according to FHP.

