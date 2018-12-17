Mark Brunell: With 'abysmal' offense, Jags playing for draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For those wondering, QB Josh Johnson had not started an NFL football game in seven years before leading the Redskins to a win Sunday over the sixth-ranked defense in the league in Jacksonville. He was just drafted to play in the Alliance of American Football.

Sunday was not good. Where do you even begin to analyze the game?

Apparently, the Jags played offense, but I must have missed it.

If you were wondering, the Jaguars didn’t eclipse 200 yards of total offense. QB Cody Kessler completed only nine passes on the day. Kessler was abysmal, completing barely over 50 percent of his 17 passes. Then there was the interception that eventually swung the entire game.

Kessler did lead the Jags in rushing, gaining more yards with his legs (68) than with his arm (57). If that sounds familiar, it is. His now-backup did the same thing once in a playoff game last year, which seems like ages ago.

Outside of a few Kessler scrambles, we had nothing on offense. We ran a measly 49 plays all afternoon and gave up six sacks, meaning on 12 percent of our plays the quarterback was taken down for a loss.

On a somewhat positive note, the Dede Westbrook punt return touchdown was an outstanding play. The wall on the right side was perfectly set up, perfectly blocked and Westbrook took it to the end zone for the Jags' only touchdown. It was the biggest play of the day for either team and, had we

had something to play for, it might have meant something.

The defense did pretty well. They held RB Adrian Peterson, for the most part, got to the quarterback at times and forced the Redskins to kick three field goals. No turnovers forced by the D is surprising, however, especially given the quarterback they were playing against. But overall, not the worst defensive performance of the season.

This would all be good news if we had won. If. The defense needed to make a stop on that final drive, and they didn’t. The offense needed to do something, and they didn’t. That is the difference-maker.

Last year, no one was running it down our throats to finish out a game. This year, a quarterback who has played for almost a third of the NFL’s franchises is kneeing out the game to beat the Jags. At home.

You just cannot lose to Josh Johnson. I cannot stress that enough.

I think it’s safe to say we are looking at finishing this year with a 4-12 record. Our next two opponents are playing for the playoffs, while we are playing for a better draft position. That draft pick is really the only positive for this game, and it could be said that it’s the only positive for this year.

Tony Romo predicted the Jags and the Packers would appear in the Super Bowl this year. Combined, the two teams have 18 loses.

I say this with my head hung low, but go Jags.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.