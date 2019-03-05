Chilly overnight, morning showers Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was mostly cloudy with afternoon clearing and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures dipping down into the mid 40s.

Expect showers to move in early Tuesday morning, with building chances for rain between 6-8a.m. Most of the showers will be offshore by the lunch hour. We will warm into the mid 60s for an afternoon high with rapidly clearing skies just after the lunch hour. A cold front pushes through our area Tuesday evening and that will plunge our temperatures into the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be chilly and sunny, with temperatures starting out in the mid 30s and the possibility of freezing temperatures over inland Southeastern Georgia. Clear, sunny skies will only allow us to climb into the upper 50s for a daytime high.

Thursday morning we will be in the mid 30s again with the possibility of an inland light freeze in Southeastern Georgia again. Expect mostly sunny skies and daytime temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.

Friday we make it back into the mild zone, warming up into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Right now it looks like Saturday is the better day of the weekend, with upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Don't forget to set your clocks forward an hour on Sunday in accordance with the time change. Also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. Sunday looks a little cloudier and damp, with 40% chances for showers.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 65

8 pm 58

10 pm 55 - Cloudy

11 pm 54 - Cloudy

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 6:27 pm

