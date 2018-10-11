How will Michael impact Jacksonville tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach which will result in decreasing winds as the hurricane tracks across central Georgia tonight.

We could see tropical storm force winds for a 12 hour period after midnight across Georgia.

Winds will increase locally to 30-40 mph late tonight with windy 40-60 mph conditions taking over near Waycross.

Scattered showers and storms will continue increase overnight but rain totals will not result in flooding due to the fast track and lack of training rainbands. Most rain totals will bew up to a half inch in Duval with less amounts south. Rain totals over 1 inch mainly across southern Georgia.

Tornadoes are a concern for interior north Florida and especially over the entire southern Georgia area. A tornado watch will likely be issued this evening with the tornado threat increasing from 10 pm through 3 am.

Valdosta:

Peak threat: Tornadoes

Peak time: 8 pm-2am

Wind: 60 mph

Rain: 3-4"

Tornado risk: High

Waycross:

Peak threat: Tornadoes

Peak time: 10 pm-4am

Wind: 40-50 mph

Rain: 2-3"

Tornado risk: Moderate

Brunswick:

Peak threat: Wind

Peak time: 11 pm-6am

Wind: 30-40 mph

Rain: 1"

Tornado risk: Moderate

Folkston:

Peak threat: Wind

Peak time: 11 pm-6am

Wind: 30-40 mph

Rain: 1"

Tornado risk: Moderate

Jacksonville:

Peak threat: Wind

Peak time: 1 am-7am

Wind: 30-40 mph

Rain: .75"

Tornado risk: Low

St. Augustine:

Peak threat: Wind

Peak time: 1 am-7am

Wind: 30-40 mph

Rain: .5"

Tornado risk: Low

Thursday: Showers ending early. Breezy conditions continue, SW 15 -20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Wake up temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Cooling off overnight under clear skies.

Beach and Boating: Small Craft Advisory through Thursday. A high Rip Current risk continues along our beaches. Waist to head high waves with larger set expected. Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for the Atlantic Coastal Areas and portions of the St Johns River from downtown Jacksonville to Mayport for minor flooding during the high tide cycles the next couple of days due to the onshore flow and high astronomical tides.



Hourly Forecast:

Low 76 - 20%

9 am 78 - 20%

Noon 87 - 50%

3 pm 89 - 70%

6 pm 86 - 50%

8 pm 84 - 40%

10 pm 82 - 30%

Sunrise: 7:25 am

Sunset: 7:01 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.