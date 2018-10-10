Gust wind with bands of tropical rainfall

Jacksonville, Fla. - Michael's impact to Jacksonville is no Irma. Even though the hurricane is expected to strengthen to a Major Category 3 at landfall near Panama City, the St. Johns river will not swell but winds will gust to 40 mph for about 12 hours starting overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

From the Columbia County School District: Due to Hurricane Michael, all of the Columbia County Schools will be closed Wednesday, October 10 and Thursday, October 11. We remain in contact with county Emergency Management and do not feel it is safe to transport students in these conditions. Schools will re-open on Friday, October 12 and all activities will resume as normal. Thank you and please be safe.

Scattered showers and storms will continue today increasing late tonight, early tomorrow as Michael takes aim on the Florida panhandle. Locally heavy, tropical rainfall and tropical storm force wind gusts possible early Wednesday along the Gulf coast, the Big Bend and I-75.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, 60-80 percent. Wind E 10-20, with higher gusts. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland low to mid 80s along the beaches. Tropical storm conditions with gusty wind and rain possible late tonight along I-75 for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

Wednesday: Tropical storm conditions possible with cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Becoming breezy with showers, thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible with thunderstorms, possible severe with damaging winds and tornadoes possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Feels like 98 to 102. Tropical storm conditions continue overnight. Showers and storms likely, some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Beach and Boating: Small Craft Advisory through Thursday. A high Rip Current risk continues along our beaches. Waist to head high waves with larger set expected. Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for the Atlantic Coastal Areas and portions of the St Johns River from downtown Jacksonville to Mayport for minor flooding during the high tide cycles the next couple of days due to the onshore flow and high astronomical tides.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 85 - 70%

3 pm 85 - 80%

6 pm 82 - 70%

8 pm 81 - 40%

10 pm 80 - 30%

Sunrise: 7:25 am

Sunset: 7:02 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.