A taste of fall weather headed this way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was breezy, cloudy, and cool. We saw persistent showers in Flagler county throughout the day. Temperatures topped out in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds defined the day, out of the northeast around 20 mph at the beach, making for minor flooding during high tide and a high risk for rip currents.

Drier air will begin to filter south into interior Southeastern Georgia a cold front moves off the coast. Rainfall in Northeastern Florida should wind down from west to east, but persist over coastal Northeastern Florida locations from St Augustine southward. Skies should remain mostly cloudy for Northeastern Florida and keep lows warmer in the upper 60s compared to lower 60s for interior Southeastern Georgia with the coast staying the warmest with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday starts out partly sunny and clears a bit to partly cloudy skies. Expect a nice cool start turning into low to mid 80s for the afternoon hours, making for a hint of fall. Onshore winds will continue to be gusty, out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. As a result we will see a high risk for rip currents and minor flooding during high tide. Tide levels should run between a foot to a foot and a half above normal. You have a 20% chance for an isolated shower to get pushed onshore.

Friday's forecast looks gorgeous! We wake up in the mid to upper 60s, nice and cool and warm up into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little lighter, out of the east around 10 mph.

The weekend looks a tad warmer, but we still have really nice cool mornings in the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s, near 90°.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.