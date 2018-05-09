Mild, clear evening with warming temperatures this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was warm and sunny with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.

Tonight will be mild and clear, with temperatures getting down to 60° by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday expect a sunny start which will make for a quick warm up. Winds will be out of the East between 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s.

Thursday starts out in the comfortable low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a warm up into the mid 80s.

Friday starts out in the low 60s. Expect quite the warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. If we do break 90°, it will be the first time we have done so this year.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and upper 80s. There is only a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday's forecast is looking drier, but a passing shower cannot be ruled out at this point. It will be cloudier and ever-so-slightly cooler, topping out in the mid 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 81

High 84

6 pm 81

8 pm 78

10 pm 73

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:08 pm​

