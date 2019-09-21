Breezy, gorgeous evening followed by a beautiful weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy weekend!

We topped out in the mid 80s with gusty onshore winds. Tonight looks lovely, with temperatures sinking down into the comfortable 70s before sunset. The winds will fade down into the 10 mph range overnight. Temperatures turn cool overnight, giving us the first hint of fall, with the coolest temperatures over inland areas in the mid 60s. Expect upper 60s along I-95 and low 70 in coastal areas.

The weekend looks gorgeous! Expect mostly sunny skies and onshore breezes. Temperatures will start out in the comfortable mid to upper 60s and low 70s and warming up into mid 80s. There is only a 20% chance for an isolated coastal shower to wander onshore.

Monday looks similar, starting out in the upper 60s and low 70s and warming up into the upper 80s. The winds will still be onshore, but a little lighter, around 7-12 mph.

Tuesday kicks off a sunny and hotter weather pattern, topping out in the low 90s with low to no chances for showers through the following Friday.

Forecast:

5 pm 83 - 20%

8 pm 78 - 10%

10 pm 76 - 10%

Sunset: 7:26 pm

