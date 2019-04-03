Clear, chilly evening tonight, with warmer and wetter days ahead this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was chilly, but finally cleared out during the afternoon hours. Tonight we will see temperatures dropping down into the chilly mid 40s. Expect clear skies and light winds out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be more pleasant, with sunny skies and cool temperatures. We will wake up in the chilly mid 40s and climb into the cool low 70s for an afternoon high. Expect a breezy afternoon, with northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Thursday starts out in the cool upper 50s with mostly clear skies. Temperatures turn mild, warming into the mild mid to upper 70s. Expect another breezy day with 10-15 mph winds out of the east. Building clouds lead to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours.

Friday starts off in the low 60s with building clouds ahead of significant chances for showers. Expect temperatures to warm up nicely into the upper 70s. Chances for rain peak at 70% as a round of showers and isolated thunderstorms sweeps through most of our area. Chances for rain drop down to 10% overnight Friday night, but the skies remain rather cloudy.

Saturday starts out mostly cloudy in the mid 60s. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 80s for an afternoon high under partly cloudy skies. Expect a 40% chance to see a passing shower with light winds out of the south.

Sunday expect temperatures starting out in the cool low 60s and warming up into the warm low 80s. Partly cloudy skies will give way to a few showers, you have a 40% chance to see the rain. Winds will be around 10 mph out of the south.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 61

10 pm 58

11 pm 57

Sunset: 7:46 pm​

