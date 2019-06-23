Missing child in Clay Co.

ORANGE PARK, Fl - The Clay County Sheriff's Office made a tweet Saturday after 7 p.m. that a 12-year-old they were searching for has been found safe.

For about an hour deputies were asking for help from the community to find Sayler, who was last seen Saturday around County Road 220.

If you have any information, you can call the communications center at (904) 264-6512.

🔺UPDATE 6.22.2019 7:15 PM: Garrett Sayler has been located safe. Thank you to our team members, this incredible community and local media partners who all helped in bringing this to a successful conclusion. https://t.co/OeVY4OnhaF — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) June 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.