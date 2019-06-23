Archive

Missing child in Clay Co.

12-year-old last seen on County Road 220

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

ORANGE PARK, Fl - The Clay County Sheriff's Office made a tweet Saturday after 7 p.m. that a 12-year-old they were searching for has been found safe.

For about an hour deputies were asking for help from the community to find Sayler, who was last seen Saturday around County Road 220.

If you have any information, you can call the communications center at (904) 264-6512.

