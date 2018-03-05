Chilly morning temperatures, sunny and warm afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Light wind with partly cloudy skies today, showers build late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Rough to dangerous conditions continue along our area beaches.

More Headlines

Near seasonal high to start the week before a strong cold front brings scattered showers, isolated storms and chilly afternoon highs. Coastal advisories continue for High Surf, Rip Currents, Small Craft and Gale force winds.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along the beaches. Wind ENE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 40s inla

nd, lower 50s along the beaches. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s in SE GA, mid to upper 70s in NE FL, upper 60s to low 70s along the beaches. Clouds build through the afternoon with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible mainly after 3 pm in SE GA and continuing through 6 - 8 am Wednesday morning, 40-70 percent. Wind SSW 10-15 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 68

High 72

6 pm 67

8 pm 59

10 pm 57



Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 6:28 pm

% INLINE %

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.