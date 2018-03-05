Chilly morning temperatures, sunny and warm afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Light wind with partly cloudy skies today, showers build late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Rough to dangerous conditions continue along our area beaches.
Near seasonal high to start the week before a strong cold front brings scattered showers, isolated storms and chilly afternoon highs. Coastal advisories continue for High Surf, Rip Currents, Small Craft and Gale force winds.
Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along the beaches. Wind ENE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 40s inla
Hourly Forecast:
Noon 68
High 72
6 pm 67
8 pm 59
10 pm 57
Sunrise: 6:48 am
Sunset: 6:28 pm
%
