Scattered showers this afternoon, rain tonight ahead of cool down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers are pushing through our area this afternoon ahead of a more organized line of rain that will push through overnight. Behind tonight's rain is a cool down that settles in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight expect showers to push through and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday. Winds will remain elevated overnight, out of the west around 10 mph. The rain should wrap up by 6a.m.

Wednesday starts out chilly and cloudy, with the clouds clearing our around lunchtime. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the mid 60s, making for a chilly afternoon.

Wednesday night turns chilly under clear skies. Expect overnight lows in the mid to low 40s and light winds out of the north.

Thursday will be sunny and cool. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. Expect light winds out of the east by the afternoon hours.

Friday's forecast has dried out from what previous forecast models showed. Expect partly cloudy skies and only isolated chances for evening showers. Temperatures will warm into the mild zone, topping out in the low 70s.

Saturday will be cloudier, with an isolated chance for a shower. Expect to wake up in the upper 50s and warm up into the low 70s.

Sunday the sun is back! Expect partly cloudy skies, a cool start in the mid 50s and a nice warm up into the mild upper 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 68 - 30%

10 pm 65 - 40%

11 pm 64 - 50%

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 6:12 pm

