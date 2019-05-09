Warm evening with inland patchy fog developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, with 15 mph winds out of the east keeping the coastal areas in the low 80s. The clear skies continue tonight, with our temperatures sinking down into the mid 60s. We will see patchy, inland fog developing over our westernmost counties.

Thursday starts out in the mild mid 60s, warming quickly under mostly sunny skies. Expect daytime highs in the mid 80s with easterly winds between 7-12 mph.

Friday starts out in the upper 60s and warms into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. Expect partly cloudy skies and a dry afternoon.

The weekend rain chances have gone down a bit. On Saturday we will see a few isolated showers popping up during the afternoon hours along the sea breeze, but only 30% chances to see the rain. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and warm into the upper 80s for an afternoon high. Sunday starts out around 70° and under partly cloudy skies we will warm into the low 90s for the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers will pop up during the afternoon hours, along the sea breeze.

The best chance for showers will be Sunday night into Monday morning. We expect wetter afternoons next week.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 84

8 pm 80

10 pm 75

11 pm 74

Sunset: 8:08 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.