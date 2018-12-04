Lighter showers pushing through, drier weather later tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Severe storms swept through counties along and to the north of I-10 early Monday. The last storm swept offshore from Duval & St Johns counties around the noon hour.

Duval & Clay counties are under a Flood Warning through 1pm and Mcoys Creek is currently flooding. I weather station in Clinch County, Georgia to the northwest of Manor along Camp Branch Road measured a two day rainfall amount of 11.8" and noted minor flooding and minor wind damage.

This afternoon, expect peeks of blue skies and sunshine as a second round of rain bubbles to the north and west of us. The second round of rain will be much less significant, shorter, and less widespread than the morning storms. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Our southernmost counties will see a round of strong, possibly briefly severe thunderstorms this afternoon moving into the evening hours. The most likely areas to see these thunderstorms are from Gainesville to St Augustine.

Lighter rain is possible along and to the North of I-10 this afternoon a s a few passing showers push through, but severe storms are not likely in these areas. The rainfall would add insult to injury in already flooded areas.

We do not expect the afternoon/evening round of showers to be widespread or damaging, but already soaked and flooded areas will receive a bit more rainfall, less than a tenth of an inch in most cases.

The cold front behind the storms will push through southeastern Georgia and northeastern Florida overnight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday, expect clearing skies during the morning hours. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph. The chances for rain drop completely out of the forecast by the mid morning hours. Temperatures will be cool, turning chilly - topping out in the 60s and then plummeting Tuesday night.

Tuesday night we will see an inland light freeze and we could see frost, especially over inland southeastern Georgia Wednesday morning. Inland temperatures will dip into the 29-32° range, meaning you would need to protect your sensitive plants, outdoor pets, and ensure you are heating your home safely, but pipes and pools will not be a concern. I-95 and southern counties will see mid to low 30s early Wednesday.

Wednesday will only warm into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Expect breezy northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph. Wednesday night will be chilly again, with overnight lows dipping down into the upper 30s and low 40s, with freezing temperatures unlikely.

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies and cool afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Friday morning starts in the chilly low 40s and warms into the cool upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The stormy weather returns for the weekend, with Saturday night into Sunday morning showers and thunderstorms possible, we will keep you updated as we see better indications of the timing and severity.

