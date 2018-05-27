Jacksonville deals with heavy rain before drying out late Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The second round of heavy rain showers are slowly moving north and east of the area. The next band of showers will arrive during the late afternoon hours. After sunset the heaviest rains will be over. Remember to be careful on the wet roads and watch out for the moderate surf along the beaches.

Sunday highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s as result of the ample rainfall amounts and clouds cover. Temperatures will rebound to the mid 80s Monday.

The latest models indicate that we will be located in the dry slot (between the outer and inner bands of the cyclone) of Alberto, therefore, we're are expected drier conditions to move in Sunday evening and carrying over into Monday. Memorial Day will not be completely dry, however, rain chances have been reduced for the earlier part of the holiday. Storms and showers will pick back up Monday night lasting through Tuesday.

