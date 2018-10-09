Monday kicks off rainy, stormy week as Michael moves closer to FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers and storms will continue today and Tuesday under the onshore flow. Locally heavy, tropical rainfall and damaging wind possible Wednesday and early Thursday as Micheal makes landfall along the Gulf coast.

Today: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Wind E 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Cloudy with showers and storms possible tonight, overnight.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms continue, 70-80 percent. Wind E 10-15 mph. Wake up temperatures in the 70 to low 80s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Beach and Boating: A high risk of Rip Currents continues along our beaches. Waist to head high waves with larger set expected. Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for the Atlantic Coastal Areas and portions of the St Johns River from downtown Jacksonville to Mayport for minor flooding during the high tide cycles the next couple of days due to the onshore flow and high astronomical tides.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 75 - 40%

9 am 79 - 40%

Noon 84 - 50%

3 pm 86 - 50%

6 pm 83 - 50%

8 pm 80 - 50%

10 pm 78 - 50%

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:03 pm​​​​​​​​

