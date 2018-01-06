Inland Hard Freeze tonight; slow weekend warmup expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon under sunny skies. Expect high clouds to stream in during the evening hours, but the temperatures drop quickly anyway.

Expect an inland hard freeze to the South of I-10, but the Hard Freeze warning does include coastal areas in Nassau, Camden, & Glynn counties. Coastal Duval, St Johns, and Flagler counties are under a normal freeze warning. We should see sub freezing temperatures around 9:00p.m. through 10 a.m. Expect temperatures tonight in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Expect a gradual weekend warm up, starting with a normal freeze Sunday morning instead of a hard freeze, and ending up Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday mark the beginning of more recognizable weather- topping out in the upper 60s. Showers are expected Tuesday, but then we will see the low 70s for afternoon temperatures for the rest of the week.

If you're heading to the Jaguars game, it will still be on the cool side, so you may want to bring a jacket or sweater as temperatures will range from the high-40s to mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies and northeasterly breezes.

