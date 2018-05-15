JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Monday!

Much needed rain moves in today. Our Southernmost counties woke up to rain and especially to the South of I-10 - you can expect a wet Monday. An upper level low developed over the Gulf and is dragging showers across the entire State of Florida. The heaviest and most frequent rain will occur from Gainesville to Palatka over to St Johns County. Expect passing waves of rain along I-10, and scattered showers across Southeastern Georgia today. Rainfall accumulations today will range between .50" and .75".

Temperatures will be tempered by the cloudy skies and showers today, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This is the beginning of a wet weather pattern that will bring us between 2-3 inches of rain between now and Thursday.

Tuesday's chances for showers and thunderstorms peaks after 2:00p.m. as we top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday we will start out dry, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected after we to out in the upper 80s.

The rain chances continue through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

