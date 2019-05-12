Strong to severe thunderstorms likely on Mother's Day

Sunday temperatures will start out in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies, highs will quickly press toward the mid to upper 80. Sunshine will be short-lived as threat increases for strong to severe storms across the entire First Coast in advance of a passing cold front Sunday afternoon. The first storms will develop across Southeast Georgia just after midday.

The line will push towards the Florida-Georgia border by late afternoon into the early evening with strong to severe storms. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds near 60 mph will continue as the storms move towards the Atlantic Coast. A few linger storms will persist after sunset as the frontal systems stalls over the region.

