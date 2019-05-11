Mother's Day weekend weather includes super sunshine and evening storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Picking up on our discussion from yesterday (that sneaking suspicion) I continue to get that creeping feeling that we get a "surprise" one of those afternoons. Yes, that could be Mother's Day. Stay alert.

Stay Alert each afternoon and evening, but especially on Sunday.

Severe threat? If you live in Georgia the answer is yes.

These "surprises" could be accompanied by strong gusty winds, lightning and a heavy downpour that might last up to an hour. That would be no fun for outdoor Mother's Day plans, plans that might include heading to the beach.

Extreme UV Index this weekend

The heat builds Saturday and Sunday.

Our winds will shift around on Saturday, they will become more southwesterly or westerly. These wind directions are notable as being our "hotter" wind directions. Therefore, we are expecting highs to reach to 90° and maybe even higher. These hotter temperatures will stretch out to area beaches as well.

At times there will be super sunny skies. Don't forget the sunscreen. Our UV Index is in the extreme range, make sure mom is covered up with sunscreen.

Late evening storms possible today (after 7 pm)

Mother's Day afternoon/evening may see a scattering of severe storms.

10-Day Forecast

