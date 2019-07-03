Single severe storm moved down the westside of the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are spending the afternoon in the steamy mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures ranging between 102-106°. Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds. You have a 20% chance to see one of the isolated storms firing up this afternoon.

This evening the temperatures will cool slowly, sinking down into the mid to upper 70s for an overnight low under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be another hot one, with soaring temperatures topping out in the upper 90s, with feels like temperatures around 106° at their peak. You have a 20% chance to see one of the isolated showers that will pop up during the afternoon hours.

The 4th of July forecast looks hot and mostly dry. Temperatures start out in the mid 70s and warm up into the mid to upper 90s again. Expect afternoon feels like temperatures to be between 103-106°. We have a limited chance for afternoon storms to fire up, the most likely areas to see the storms will be inland counties between 5-9p.m.

Friday's forecast kicks off a wetter and not-AS-hot weather pattern. We will wak up in the upper 70s and warm up into the low 90s under partly sunny skies. Expect 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday both have 50% chances for storms and highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday looks even wetter, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 97 - 20%

5 pm 95 - 20%

8 pm 87 - 10%

10 pm 85

Sunset: 8:32 pm​

